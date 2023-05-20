Sabrina Carpenter cancels concert due to ‘credible threat’

Sabrina Carpenter’s scheduled concert in Portland had to be called off due to safety reasons. The “Nonsense” singer was set to perform in Oregon on April 10 as part of her Email I Can’t Send Tour. However, the show’s promoter, AEG Presents, told Rolling Stone that the show at Keller Auditorium was axed “out of an abundance of caution” due to a “credible threat” that was made to a different venue in Portland. Initially, the Disney Channel alum was set to take the stage at Crystal Ballroom, but later moved to the Keller Auditorium instead. “While the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically, Sabrina and event organisers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off,” a rep from AEG Presents told the publication. “Steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly and safely.” Authorities also shared more details about the concern, sharing that the original venue was on the receiving end of the distressing warning. “Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call,” the Portland Police Bureau told the outlet in a statement, adding that it came “from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue.”