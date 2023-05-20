Why did Hania, Maya andWahaj wish each other birthday on same date?

Actors Hania Aamir, Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali wished birthday to each other after having a near-death experience.

The trio took to the social media application Instagram to extend birthday greetings. The interesting thing was that it wasn’t even their birthday. It turned out that they along with their fellow celebrities Noman Syed, Fahad Hussain and Momina Iqbal. six celebrities were survivors of a horrible flight.

Hania Aamir said the date is her second birthday whereas Maya Ali wrote they miraculously survived. Yashma Gill said the incident gave her a new lease on life.

Zara Noor Abbas reached out to the celebrities and spoke about the incident. Hania Aamir thanked her fellow celebrity for showing her concern.

The ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star highlighted the celebrities’ solidarity with each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She plays the protagonist Maheer in the play.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza and Washma Fatima. ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.