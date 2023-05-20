Asim Azhar ‘honoured’ as Imran Khan shares video featuring his song

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has expressed pleasure after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used one of his songs in a video to show support towards the female leaders and activists of the Imran Khan-led party.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had shared a video containing an edited version of the song, which is the original soundtrack of the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan (women of steel), showing clips of women participating in the May 9 protests against their leader’s arrest, on Twitter.

“The way Pakistani women stood up for Haqeeqi Azadi, they will be remembered and become part of our democratic history. Also what will never be forgotten is the brutality of our security forces and the shameless way they went out of their way to abuse, hurt and humiliate our women. Hundreds are languishing in jail in terrible conditions. This too won’t be forgotten,” Khan had written.

The tweet got recognition from Asim, who said he had written and sung the song “with all my heart”.

“What an honour for me to have this song that I wrote and sang to be shared by the one and only kaptaan @ImranKhanPTI who dedicates this to all the women who are standing up for Pakistan,” said Asim who also starred in the drama alongside Sajal Aly.

It may be noted that the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan was produced by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in collaboration with private production companies. The drama revolved around the stories of seven young women whose strong resolve and passion to serve the country led them to join the Pakistan Army.