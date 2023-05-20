Rana Kamran’s debut directorial film VIP’s trailer launched

The excitement was palpable as the trailer for the highly anticipated Pakistani film ‘VIP’ was unveiled amidst glitz and glamour in the metropolitan. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Rana Kamran, known for his exceptional cinematography in blockbusters like Na Maloom Afraad, Mah e Mir, Load Wedding and Quaid e Azam Zindabad, ‘VIP’ marks his much-awaited directorial debut. This entertaining film introduces the talented newcomers, Zach and Nimra in captivating lead roles.

The trailer launch event was attended Javed Sheikh, director Nadeem Baig, Nabeel Qurehsi, Fizza Ali Meerza, Mohib Mirza, anchor person Faheem Khan, Ehteshamuddin and others. Riding high on the success of its fast-paced teaser, which garnered widespread appreciation, the ‘VIP’ trailer left the attendees enthralled, receiving applause throughout its screening. With its intriguing premise and irresistible charm, the trailer of ‘VIP’ promises an exhilarating cinematic experience.

‘VIP’ encapsulates all the essential elements of a super-hit movie. The fresh on-screen pairing, combined with Rana Kamran’s immaculate direction sets the stage for a captivating story. The impressive background score and meticulously crafted scenes take the viewers on a rollercoaster ride of love, laughter, life and politics. Set against the backdrop of a highly politicized society, this light-hearted political comedy delves into the lives of ordinary people, injecting humour and relatability into every scene. Produced by S Syma, ‘VIP’ boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including industry veterans such as Saleem Mairaj, Ehteshamuddin, Saife Hassan, Akhtar Hasnain, Gul-e-Rana, Irfan Motiwala, Akbar Islam, Danish Nawaz and others. The film’s intriguing storyline, conceived by Zach, is brought to life through a screenplay jointly written by Rana Kamran and Saqib Zafar and co-directed by Saqib Zafar. The film’s associate director is Imran Haroon and Sound design is by Kamran Ismail. Adding to the film’s allure, the maestro Shani Arshad has lent his musical brilliance to the film’s soundtrack and background score with songs lyricist Rizwan Hasan.

‘VIP’ is all set to release nationwide under the banner of HUM Films on Eidul Azha 2023. This much-awaited film promises to captivate viewers with its perfect blend of entertainment, humour and a unique perspective on the complexities of contemporary society.