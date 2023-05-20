Trying civilians in military courts a violation of int’l law: Amnesty

Amnesty International on Friday raised concerns over Pakistan’s decision to try May 9 rioters under the Army Act, saying “using military courts to try civilians is a clear violation of international law”. In a tweet, the NGO stated that “there are several provisions under ordinary criminal laws that can be used to prosecute vandalism and destruction of public property”. “The right to a fair trial, guaranteed by Pakistan’s Constitution, is severely undermined by this move and cannot be justified. It must be struck down immediately,” the statement added. The statement by the human rights NGO comes as the top military brass resolved earlier this week that those involved in attacks on military installations and personnel following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan would be brought to justice through trials under the relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act. A Special Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), also warned that restraint would no longer be exercised in case of attacks on military installations. The conference was held days after violent attacks on government buildings, including sensitive military installations, following the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9. A day after the military’s statement, the civil and military leadership of the country, in a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), endorsed the decision of the corps commanders’ conference. “The meeting endorsed the decision to initiate trials against the perpetrators, conspirators, and facilitators under relevant laws including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, to ensure justice,” the statement read. The participants condemned in the strongest terms the arson, encirclement and attacks on military installations for personal interests and political gains. They reiterated that the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ would be adopted against violence and mischief in the country.