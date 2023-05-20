PTI’s ex-MPA, others sent to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ex-MPA Mian Akram Usman and 32 party workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand in a case registered on the charges of terrorism, attacking police and setting the Askari Tower in Gulberg on fire. Earlier, the police produced the ex-MPA Mian Akram Usman, his brother, Haroon Akbar, and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in vandalism and setting Askari Tower on fire. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade. At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term. The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of setting the Askari Tower on fire.