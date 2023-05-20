Spanish far right eyes gains in regional polls

Far-right party Vox has shaken up Castilla y Leon since it entered the government of the Spanish region last year, attacking unions and pushing polarising positions on social issues. It is now poised to spread its influence beyond the sparsely populated region near Madrid, with the party set to make gains in regional and local elections on May 28. Surveys suggest the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) could need the support of Vox to govern in half of the 12 regions casting ballots, just as it did in Castilla y Leon last year. Polls also indicate the PP is on track to win a year-end general election but will need Vox to form a working majority and oust Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s coalition government from office.