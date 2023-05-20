Education World Forum discusses education system challenges

Education World Forum in London on Friday discussed education system challenges and sustainable solutions with education ministers, experts and civil society members from the world over. Led by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Pakistani delegation included ministers for education and officeholders from Sindh, Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Representatives of the British High Commission, Pakistan and British Council, Pakistan accompanied the delegation Titled ‘New Beginnings: Nurturing Learning Culture, Building Resilience, Promoting Sustainability’, the forum was focused on global challenges in education and the lessons learnt from recent disruptions, and sustainable solutions to build resilience in communities, organizations and education systems.

Around 140 education ministers from different countries including Pakistan attended the Education World Forum 2023, said a news release issued by the High Commission in Pakistan Federal minister Tanveer Hussain met the UK’s Minister of State for Development and Africa Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP, and addressed the plenary session on the importance of balance between compliance and creativity among learners and students.

The delegation attended multiple sessions including a session on higher education with Mark Eastwood – UK’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan and Sir Steve Smith – UK Government’s International Education Champion. The delegation also met with Scott McDonald – CEO of the British Council, and Nick Gibbs – UK’s Minister of State (Education). The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, UNICEF Office of Research-Innocenti, and the World Bank’s flagship research intuitive ‘Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel (GEEAP)’ also launched its new report during the forum.

Development Director, British High Commission, Pakistan, Jo Moir said, ‘The Education World Forum was a unique opportunity for Pakistan and all our global partners to work together to improve foundational learning. Evidence shared during the Education World Forum, including from Pakistan, shows that children learn better if their parents are aware of the long-term economic benefits of education, if they receive the right kind of educational stimulation from early childhood and if education providers focus on foundational literacy and numeracy skills.’

Pakistan has received the largest UK investment in education globally over the last decade (2011-12 to 2022) of £900 million. The UK’s support has benefited 4.5 million children including 2.1 million girls in gaining education, development of skills of teachers, upgrading of teaching facilities and improvement in public sector’s resource spending.