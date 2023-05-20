Artificial intelligence system to be introduced in health sector: minister

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram has announced introduction of artificial intelligence system in the government hospitals. In a statement, issued here on Friday, he said that now artificial intelligence system would be introduced in the government teaching hospitals. He said all information would be provided to machines through the artificial intelligence system, and the future machine would provide guidance, based on its information.

He said another mobile-phone application, ‘Outbreak Alert’, was also being introduced. In the first phase, artificial intelligence system would be implemented at Jinnah Hospital and the PKLI. He said that artificial intelligence system would benefit both the health departments.

At the government teaching hospitals, artificial intelligence system would be enabled under Health Information Management System (HIMS). He hoped that with the help of modern science, people could be saved from dangerous diseases. He said that the system would be very helpful in treatment of patients after accidents. He said the the artificial intelligence system would be helpful in diagnosis, treatment and prevention in the health sector, adding that it would prove to be a revolutionary step in the healthcare system. The minister said that clinical audit would also be done through the system.

He said that by evaluating the effects of drugs through the artificial intelligence system, safe treatment of patients would be ensured.