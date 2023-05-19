Blake Lively shares swimsuit pictures from vacation with Ryan Reynolds and family

Hey, Upper East Siders, Blake Lively shared a few looks at her tropical vacay that are not to be missed.

The Gossip Girl star gave a glimpse into her getaway with husband Ryan Reynolds and their family on Instagram April 8. The 35-year-old included a photo of herself posing in a black cut-out by a pool overlooking the ocean, another swimsuit selfie taken on a balcony and a pic of Ryan smiling on the beach.

Blake and Ryan were joined on the trip by their respective moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively, who posed with the couple for a group snap on the sand.

The actress captioned her post, “She sells seashells down by the seashore.”

Glimpses into their trip come almost two months after Blake revealed that she and Ryan welcomed their fourth child together. Their newborn, whose name and sex has not been made public, joins sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

As for how Blake broke the news? The Age of Adaline actress shared a photo of herself without a visible baby bump posed next to Ryan and Tammy on Instagram Feb. 12.

Both Blake and Ryan have been vocal about their feelings towards parenthood over the years. Blake teased at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Sept. 15, “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating. My family is the most important thing to me.”

On Ryan’s end, he told E! News in 2016, before the birth of Inez, “There’s nothing on Earth more grounding than having a baby. It’s the best thing that could ever happen to someone.”