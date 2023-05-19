Shahrukh Khan decides ‘not to discuss’ personal life in media

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has decided to restrict participation in TV show and giving interviews to the media.

According to Indian media reports, Shah Rukh will no longer talk to the media about his personal life and will not appear in interviews.

An Indian TV channel tried to speak with Shah Rukh Khan and intended to invite him on a talk show to discuss his personal life, especially the arrest of his son Aryan Khan.

However, the actor denied the request and stated that he will not give any interviews on public platforms and will not discuss his personal life with the media. He mentioned that he may not be able to control his emotions while discussing the testing times he has gone through.

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his desires that fans and admirers should see him directly on the big screen.

It would be worth-while to note that Khan did not participate in any promotional events or interviews for his blockbuster film “Pathan.” The decision proved to be a wise one as his film went super hit due to his fans waiting for him.

Therefore, he is following the same approach for his upcoming films. Shah Rukh will soon showcase his talents once again in his upcoming movies, “Dunki” and “Jawan.”