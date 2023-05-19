Aagha Ali takes his ‘kitchen management duties’ a bit too seriously

Pakistani actress Hina Altaf seems exceptionally impressed with her husband actor Aagha Ali’s cooking skills. The diva has lately shared a love-filled post over her Instagram handle through which she, it seems, is attempting to emphasize over how infinitely blessed she is to have Aagha Ali as her life partner who makes sure to prioritize his sweetheart wife’s food related fantasies through cooking some amazing dishes. In the latest Instagram story posted by Hina, the public figure has been spotted expressing extreme delight over the fact that her husband has cooked some delicious breakfast for her.

The shared Instagram post of the actress features two cute cartoon characters, one of them holding a frying pan in hand and serving breakfast to the other one. The post also features a statement which reads: “I made you breakfast.” Whereas there is another statement included in the Instagram story which has been devised by Hina herself, here it is:

“You You You and I love you Aagha Ali.”

It is pertinent to mention that prominent Pakistani actor Aagha Ali has not been spotted appearing in any showbiz projects since a considerable period of time, a factor that highly indicates towards how the Pakistani star is maybe too busy preparing appetizing meals for his darling wife that he has decided to neglect his showbiz career altogether?

Previously, celebrity couple Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf appeared in a TV transmission hosted by Nida Yasir, during which the actors chose to emphasize over how they don’t believe in the concept of ‘house help’ and love to manage household duties by themselves.