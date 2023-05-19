Foodpanda Pakistan, Costa Coffee partner to offer home delivery services

Foodpanda Pakistan and Costa Coffee have announced a new partnership to bring convenience to customers in Karachi and Lahore. The partnership will expand Costa Coffee’s presence on the foodpanda platform, allowing customers to order their favourite Costa Coffee beverages and food products from the comfort of their homes.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the foodpanda headquarters in Karachi and attended by representatives from both companies. The collaboration between Costa Coffee and foodpanda aims to offer customers an unparalleled experience by combining the best of both brands.

Akram Wali Muhammad, Group Managing Director of Gerry’s Group, said, “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with foodpanda to provide our customers with an even more convenient way to enjoy our products. We believe in the uplifting power of a great cup of coffee. It connects people and creates shared moments of joy. We are excited to bring Costa Coffee and our delightful food menu to Food Panda’s vibrant community of coffee fans.”

The MoU also includes plans for joint marketing campaigns and promotions to further increase awareness and drive customer engagement. “Partnering with Costa Coffee is a great opportunity for us to expand our offerings to our customers,” says Ahsan Malik, Head of Sales for foodpanda. “We are excited to bring Costa Coffee’s high-quality products to our platform, and we look forward to working together to provide an exceptional experience for our customers.”, he further added.

Gerry’s Group is the official franchisee of Costa Coffee in Pakistan and has already launched two Costa Coffee outlets in Lahore and Karachi. The company plans to expand to 10 outlets by the end of 2023. Together with Costa Coffee, Gerry’s Group is certain that the level of coffee excellence will be unparalleled and inspiring for the country’s fast-growing coffee community.

The partnership between Costa Coffee and foodpanda promises to deliver high-quality coffee and food products, with the convenience of home delivery. Costa Coffee’s expertise in creating moments of joy through the best coffee will be complemented by foodpanda’s vast network of delivery riders and state-of-the-art technology. This partnership is expected to be a significant step forward for both companies, and customers can look forward to an exciting range of offerings from this collaboration.