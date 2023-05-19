International Industries Limited (IIL) goes green with Installation of 1 MW solar power system

International Industries Limited (IIL), Pakistan’s largest manufacturer & exporter of steel and polymer pipes, proudly announces the successful commissioning of a state-of-the-art 1 MW solar power system at IIL Factory 1 in Karachi. This initiative marks a significant step towards IIL’s larger commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint by installing a total of 4MW of renewable energy across all its factory locations.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new solar power system, which represents our strong commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” said Mr. Sohail R. Bhojani, CEO of International Industries Limited. “By harnessing renewable energy, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also demonstrating our dedication to responsible business practices and to contributing towards a greener future for Pakistan and the world at large”, he further added.

Aside from the significant contribution to carbon footprint reduction, the solar power system is expected to generate substantial cost savings for International Industries Limited over its operational lifespan. By relying on solar energy, the company will significantly reduce its dependence on conventional power, thereby mitigating the impact of rising energy costs and enhancing its long-term financial sustainability.

About International Industries Limited: International Industries Limited (IIL) is the leading company in Pakistan for steel and polymer pipe production and export and is part of the Amir S. Chinoy Group of Companies which also includes International Steels Limited (ISL) and Pakistan Cables Limited (PCL). IIL has a notable export footprint with offices in Australia, Canada, and Sri Lanka and over 1 million tons exported to over 60 countries across the world.

IIL was incorporated in Pakistan in 1948, is quoted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, has an equity of PKR 14.5 billion, and has consistently featured on the listing of Pakistan’s Top 25 Companies. With a strong commitment to sustainability and as Champion of United National Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable & Clean Energy for all), IIL takes pride in its responsible business practices and positive contributions to the communities in which it operates.