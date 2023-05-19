ICCI calls for Pak-Turkiye FTA to boost bilateral trade

Minister for Industries and Commerce of Punjab S.M. Tanveer here on Thursday said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed exemplary friendship and it was the right time for the business community of both countries to strive for developing strong trade ties that would be more beneficial for both nations. He said this while talking to Enes Malik Cetin, Commercial Counsellor of Turkiye during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a press release. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that there were immense business opportunities between Pakistan and Turkiye and urged both countries to sign a free trade agreement to boost bilateral trade up to their actual potential.

He said that Pakistan and Turkiye had signed a preferential trade agreement in August 2022, which came into effect from 1st May 2023 and hoped that it would contribute to improve bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that the PTA had provided preferential access to the many products of both countries in each other’s market and emphasized that the private sectors of both countries should take maximum benefit of it to increase bilateral trade volume.

Enes Malik Cetin, Commercial Counsellor of Turkiye said that his country considered Pakistan a very close friend and wanted to strengthen trade ties with it.

He said that keeping in view the success of PTA, Turkiye would consider FTA with Pakistan. He stressed for close collaboration of ICCI with trade associations of Turkiye including Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) in order to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries. He said that direct business linkages between the private sectors would help enhance trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and assured that his embassy would cooperate with ICCI in this regard.