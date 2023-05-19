POLICE TO SEARCH ZAMAN PARK IN FRONT OF CAMERAS: ‘Operation Clean-up’ today

Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir has said that the Punjab police will send a “delegation” to Zaman Park on Friday (today) to search PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s house, after seeking permission from the ex-premier.

The delegation, he said, would be led by the commissioner of Lahore. Mir elaborated that the team will set a time with Imran and then search his house in the presence of cameras.

The minister, talking to a private TV channel, further stated that police contingents, of nearly 400 cops, would also accompany the delegation “to arrest terrorists holed up there”.

Amir Mir said that the police have arrested eight “terrorists” allegedly holed up inside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence.

“Fifteen minutes back a meeting has ended. In the morning, eight terrorists holed up inside Zaman Park were arrested. They were trying to flee Zaman Park. They are being interrogated now to gain information about what is happening inside and who is in there,” he said.

Mir claimed that these “terrorists” were the same who had attacked the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, adding that police had traced them through geo-fencing.

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Civil Lines Hasan Javed earlier said that authorities had confirmed reports regarding the presence of 30 to 40 people inside the Khan’s Zaman Park residence. He confirmed that eight suspects were taken into custody, who were trying to escape via the nearby canal.

“There are still reports that miscreants are present in Zaman Park,” the SSP said, adding that the final decision regarding conducting the search operation will be taken by the high-ups. The senior police official said other suspects were also trying to flee but they would go back upon seeing the police personnel stationed outside Zaman Park. A day earlier, the Punjab government had given a 24-hour ultimatum to the PTI to hand over the “terrorists” who had taken refuge in the former prime minister’s home. The government deadline lapsed at 2pm on Thursday.

According to the police, all roads leading towards Zaman Park have been blocked and a heavy contingent of law enforcement is in the area.