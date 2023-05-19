Malik Amin Aslam also leaves PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former head of the billion tree project has also announced leaving the party while citing May 9 attacks on army installations. Malik Amin Aslam made a stunning announcement at a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. The PTI leader, who had served as environment minister during the PTI government, declared that he would not be part of the party.

Mr Aslam stated that an “agenda” had hijacked the party and that everyone should be held accountable for it. “After seeing everything on TV, I was stunned” he stated. “I can’t continue with this agenda anymore. People who are making this agenda have thrown this party into a deep ditch,” he said.

At the press conference, Malik Amin Aslam openly criticised the party’s recent marches and rallies. “Wherever the processions were taken out, their targets were military installations. This agenda is fulfilling the dream of the enemies” he asserted. Mr Aslam is widely known for his contributions as the head of the billion tree tsunami project. The resignation comes a day after MNA Aamer Mehmood Kiani and Sindh lawmakers Sanjay Gangwani and Karim Gabol announced their decision to leave the party as well.

Earlier, Mahmood Baqi Maulvi also quit the party, citing his differences with the party’s stance against the country’s military. Reacting to the development, PTI’s Babar Awan suggested that the politicians jumping ship would not be missed and encouraged party supporters to remain hopeful.