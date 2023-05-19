One killed, three injured in blast

A blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital of Peshawar has killed at least one person and injured three others, local police said Wednesday. Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harood Rashid confirmed the injuries and fatalities. He said the explosion occurred in the jurisdiction of the Peshatakara police station. According to the official, the injured persons had been moved to the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Rashid added that police teams, ambulances and a bomb disposal squad had reached the site. Later, he said that 200 grammes of explosives were used in the blast.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. In recent months, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

According to a report, January 2023 was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives – a 139 per cent spike – and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country. The bloodshed came days after the military declared a new offensive against militants amid a resurgence of attacks in recent months, including a Peshawar mosque bombing that killed over 100 people in February.