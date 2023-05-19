Imran manipulated youth to conceal own corruption

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz while launched a scathing criticism against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and accused him of embezzling Rs60 billion and manipulating young workers to conceal his own corruption.

She said this while presiding over a meeting of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) to review the progress of the MSF on the process of reorganisation throughout the country. It was informed in the meeting that the registration of more than 50,000 male and female students was completed in one month in Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that MSF is the vanguard of the youth generation, and flag bearer of the ideology of Pakistan. She underlined that the activation of MSF aims to impart ideological training to the youth. Furthermore, she stated her desire to form a nationwide “Tameer-e-Pakistan Force”. Maryam Nawaz highlighted the significance of youth as the prospective leaders who will shape the future. She alleged that the individual responsible for the embezzlement of Rs60 billion had manipulated young workers into becoming agents to conceal his illicit activities.

The PML-N senior vice president claimed that May 9 was part of a malicious conspiracy aimed at undermining both the youth and the nation. According to her, systematic planning had been employed to poison the minds of young individuals.

The PML-N chief organiser went on to say that a small faction of armed groups exploited the country to launch attacks and stressed that investing in education, healthcare, and promoting the involvement of youth in positive endeavors is vital for Pakistan’s progress. Ms Nawaz conveyed that true power lies in building a strong nation, and not in vandalising statues of martyrs, as it is by taking responsibility and implementing effective governance that real transformation is achieved.

Turning her guns towards Imran Khan, she said ‘fitna’ has misled the entire country, especially the youth by telling lies sowed hatred in their minds, adding that the patience, tolerance, knowledge and awareness should be promoted among the nation and especially the youth.

There is need to understand the difference between destruction and construction, and the difference between protest and terrorism.