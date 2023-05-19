Soldier martyred amid intense fire exchange with terrorists in Bajaur

A brave soldier of the Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire that took place between the Army troops and terrorists, in the general area Loesam of Bajaur District. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and one terrorist was sent to hell. The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan) having fought gallantly, and embraced Shahadat during the intense fire exchange. The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.