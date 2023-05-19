Italian police attaché discusses info sharing with IG Punjab

A delegation led by Italian Police Attaché Costantino Scudieri appointed in Pakistan called on Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office.

Honorary Consul Fahad Iqbal and Secretary Riaz Hussain of the Italian Embassy were also included in the delegation. During the meeting, information sharing with the Italian police, and matters of mutual interest were discussed. Moreover, it was agreed upon to further promote the utilization of bilateral experiences of Criminals Information Sharing, Modern Police Management System.

According to a handout, Dr. Usman Anwar informed the Italian Police Attaché about the modern applications and projects of Punjab Police on the dashboard. He further told that the Centralized Dashboard is integrated with Police Station Record Management System, Criminal Record System, Women Safety App, Protection Centers and other police formations. On this dashboard, all steps from registration of FIRs to submission of challans are available in just one click. IG Punjab also informed the Italian delegation about the services provided through mobile applications. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is providing protection and services to the citizens under smart and community policing. Similarly, working women and female students are being protected through the Women Safety App. Dr. Usman Anwar said projects of “Hmaray Phool ” and Tahaffuz Centers have been started for transgender community, homeless children and rehabilitation of mentally challenged persons. IG Punjab said that specialized force CTD is engaged by day and night to wipe out terrorism whereas Specialized Protection Unit is performing security duties for foreign citizens. The Italian Police Attaché Costantino Scudieri appreciated the innovation in public service delivery and steps taken by Punjab Police to eradicate crime and terrorism. Italian police Attache said that increasing role of modern policing skills and modern technology is really appreciable. At the end of the meeting, commemorative shields were also exchanged between IG Punjab and Italian Police Attache. Senior police officers including DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saif Ullah were present on the occasion.