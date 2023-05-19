Health minister holds fruitful meeting with US FDA officials

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel recently concluded a highly productive meeting with officials from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) at their headquarters in Maryland.

Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), accompanied Abdul Qadir Patel on this occasion. The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical regulation and foster collaborative efforts between the two nations in ensuring the safety and quality of medicinal products especially curtailing the menace of spurious and sub-standard medicines and capacity building of DRAP. During the meeting, Minister Patel expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the FDA officials and highlighted the importance of international partnerships in promoting public health and ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to aligning its regulatory practices with global standards and the need for mutual cooperation in this regard.

The discussions revolved around various key areas, including the regulatory framework, drug approval processes, post-marketing surveillance, and quality control measures. Minister Patel shared Pakistan’s initiatives and reforms undertaken by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to enhance its regulatory capacity and improve patient access to high-quality medicines. He acknowledged the FDA’s vast expertise and expressed a desire to benefit from their best practices and technical assistance. The officials from the US FDA commended Pakistan’s efforts in strengthening its regulatory infrastructure and recognized the significant progress made in recent years. They highlighted the importance of collaboration between regulatory authorities to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of pharmaceutical products, both domestically and internationally.

Minister Patel expressed that the interaction would bring positive outcome and this marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance drug regulation in Pakistan. He said “We are committed to fostering strong partnerships with international counterparts to strengthen our regulatory processes, ensure patient safety, and contribute to global health objectives.”

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a shared commitment to continued collaboration and exchange of knowledge between US FDA and DRAP in the field of pharmaceutical regulation.