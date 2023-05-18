Hope restored — Marrium Shah’s unforgettable journey to motherhood after laparoscopy

Marrium Athar, also known as Marrium Shah, is a highly qualified and experienced professional in the field of reflexology, facial reflexology and nutrition. Her journey towards a career focused on nutrition and wellness was ignited by her personal struggle with severe hormonal issues. Through her commitment to a healthy lifestyle and a meticulously crafted diet, Marrium successfully overcame these challenges with the help of ‘Alkaline diet with protein’.

The alkaline diet is a dietary approach that emphasises the consumption of alkaline-promoting foods to maintain the body’s pH balance. The theory behind this diet is that certain foods, when metabolised, leave an acidic residue in the body, which can lead to various health issues. By consuming more alkaline foods, it is believed that you can balance the body’s pH level and promote better health.

A remarkable aspect of Marrium’s story is her experience of having her third child after two years of undergoing laparoscopy, despite doctors informing her that she would be unable to conceive again. She confronted various complications along the way, but being a nutritionist herself, Marrium delved into extensive research to support other women facing similar circumstances. Through her own experience and knowledge, she discovered the benefits of an alkaline diet rich in protein, which proved tremendously helpful in her journey. Marrium herself had been diagnosed with Stage 3 Endometriosis, a condition for which there is currently no known cure. However, she has become a beacon of hope for countless women by exploring various treatment options and sharing her findings. Her research has provided valuable insights and support to thousands of females grappling with the challenges posed by endometriosis.

Aside from her expertise in nutrition, Marrium has also acquired qualifications as a reflexologist and facial reflexologist from Regents University London. Additionally, she holds a Level 3 diploma in healthy eating and well-being, demonstrating her commitment to enhancing her knowledge and skills in order to empower others to take charge of their health. Marrium Athar, or Marrium Shah, continues to make a significant impact in the field of holistic health and wellness.

Her personal journey, combined with her qualifications and research, have enabled her to offer valuable guidance and support to individuals seeking to improve their overall well-being.