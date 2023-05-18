Star-studded Zimbabwe A beat Pakistan Shaheens in first one-day match

LAHORE: Star-studded Zimbabwe A beat Pakistan by 24 runs in the first one-day match held in Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday. While chasing a target of 235, Pakistan suffered early blows as they lost their top-order inside seven overs. Tendai Chatara was on fire as he removed Saim Ayub (8), Imran Butt (6) and Muhammad Huraira (3) in his first spell. With Pakistan reeling at 29-3, Kamran Ghulam stitched a 48-run partnership with Hussain Talat, before Tallat was dismissed by Wellington Masakadza for 29. Ghulam also departed shortly after scoring 42, courtesy of Masakadza.

With half of Pakistan side back in the dressing room, Haseebullah and Mubasir Khan took charge of the proceedings and got Pakistan back on track. Haseebullah played a gritty 45-run knock before Masakadza also had his number and picked up his third and final wicket of the match. Mubasir kept fighting as wickets fell at the other end. However, his lone battle came to end as he was bowled by experienced pacer, Muzarabani on 49. Mehran Mumtaz tried to play a handy lower-order knock but his 14 runs weren’t enough to take Shaheens over the line, as they were bowled out for 210.

Earlier, Ryan Burl played a remarkable innings, leading Zimbabwe A to a respectable total. Zimbabwe A initially struggled at 64-5 due to a strong start by Shaheens’ bowlers. Aamer Jamal stood out in the bowling attack, taking three crucial wickets to disrupt the hosts’ innings. In quick succession, Jamal dismissed Craig Ervine (10), Wessly Madhevere (14), and Sean Williams (20). Shahnawaz Dahani and Mir Hamza swiftly removed the opening batsmen, setting a positive tone for Shaheens.

Burl and Clive Madande formed a solid partnership for the sixth wicket, contributing 90 runs together. Burl displayed an impressive knock, scoring 69 runs off 68 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes. Madande made a valuable contribution of 34 runs off 55 balls, including three boundaries. Jamal finished with four wickets to his name, while Hamza claimed three wickets, and Dahani secured two scalps. Mehran Mumtaz also managed to take a wicket.