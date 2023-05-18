Vicky Kaushal to divorce Katrina to marry a ‘better actress’?

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal served husband goals while replying to the idea of divorcing his wife, actor Katrina Kaif.

Kaushal is busy promoting his upcoming film with co-star Sara Ali Khan which follows the divorce of a young couple. Following the theme, the actor was asked by a journalist if he will leave his wife if get the option to marry a ‘better actress’.

Absolutely stunned by the question, Kaushal took a moment before replying, “Sir, yeh sun lo shaam ko ghar bhi jana hai (Sir, I have to go home in the evening).” He continued, “Aise teedhe meedhe sawal puch rahe ho, abhi bachcha hu, bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawab du iska main. Itna khatarnak sawal pucha hai (How are you asking such twisted questions? I’m still a kid, let me grow up. How will I answer this? Such a deadly question you’ve asked).”

“Sir janmo janmo tak (Sir this marriage is for eternity),” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor dedicated a mushy post to her husband as he turned 35 on Monday. With the PDA-filled two-picture gallery of the duo, Kaif wished, “A little dance, dher saara pyaar ….Happiest birthday my” It is pertinent to note that Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kauhal is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’ co-starring Sara Ali Khan. After that, he has a packed slate for 2023 with ‘The Great Indian Family’, ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’, ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Dunki’.