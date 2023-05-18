China slaps comedy studio with $2 million fine for mocking military

China is recognized for being an authoritarian regime, and most people in the world are aware of its strict policies, with the exception of a comedian whose troupe was fined $ 2 million for making a joke comparing the Chinese military to stray dogs.

Famous Chinese comedian Li Haoshi has sparked outrage with a joke that many Chinese consider insulting. In the midst of the criticism, the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau took action, slamming the comedian for allegedly disparaging the People’s Liberation Army during live performances.

In a statement, local authorities reaffirmed not to allow any company or individual to insult the splendid image of the People’s Liberation Army. Meanwhile, Chinese police also started an investigation into the incident, saying Li’s performance seriously insulted the armed forces.

It all started with the recording of a Chinese comedian which went viral on social media. In the clip, the Chinese man can be seen narrating a scene in which his two stray dogs battle to chase a squirrel, and the pursuit reminded him of the famous army slogan “Maintain exemplary conduct, fight to win.”

The joke raised eyebrows as Chinese President Xi Jinping used a slogan in a political meeting with a military delegation.

As the episode made news around the world, activists argued that it limited free speech.

In recent years, Beijing has enacted legislation to prohibit any slander of the People’s Liberation Army. A former investigative journalist was sentenced to seven months in prison under the contentious law after raising concerns about Beijing’s conduct in the Korean War.