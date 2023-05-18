Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan break the Internet with latest pictures

Heart-warming pictures of singer Falak Shabir with his actor-wife Sarah Khan are going viral on social media. Falak Shabir posted the adorable clicks on Instagram. It showed them in a happy mood. There was a solo picture of him in his latest post. More than 45,000 Instagram users have liked the pictures. Instagrammers showered their love towards the celebrity couple and the snaps with their comments. A user called them the “best couple” whereas another defined the couple as “adorable”. A third user said they are a super stunning couple while a fourth said the duo are his favourite. It is worth mentioning that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in an intimate nikah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak, the following year. Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan are both followed by millions of Instagram users. They share pictures of themselves and the family moments on their own profile. Moreover, they write heartfelt messages and notes for each other through the interactive platform.