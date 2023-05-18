Saudi stars and Arab designers steal the show at Cannes Film Festival

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair stepped out in a custom-made pink gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. Al-Zuhair, who was born in Paris to a French mother and Saudi father, wore a corset style off-the-shoulder gown dress with puffy skirt to the 76th edition of the prestigious festival.

The model attended the opening screening “Jeanne du Barry,” which marks the Johnny Depp’s first major role since his high-profile defamation trial. The movie was backed by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

“Opening ceremony of the 76th Festival de Cannes with the movie ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ the first Saudi international co-production by Red Sea International Film Festival with France!” she wrote to her 46,000 followers on Instagram. “So proud to witness this special moment as a French and Saudi woman!”

Johnny Depp seemed back in full celebrity mode on Tuesday, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans before the premiere of his movie. Fans in the French Riviera city were seen hoisting signs that read “Congrats, Johnny” and “We are sorry” with a heart.

The festival delivered on its glamorous reputation with a parade of stars including Mads Mikkelsen, a blue-haired Helen Mirren and John C. Reilly making their way across the red carpet.

Michael Douglas, accompanied by his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their daughter, did not stop to sign autographs as he made his way into the Grand Theatre Lumiere, where the 78-year-old actor was given an honourary Palme d’Or.

Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys both wore gown designed by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab. The mother opted for a red gown that featured a plunging neckline and a long cape, while Carys wore a sheer white gown from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio also attended the opening ceremony wearing a vintage Elie Saab gown with a hood from his 2005 haute couture collection.

Celebrity-approved Saudi designer Honayda Serafi turned heads on the red carpet in her pink form-fitting gown that also had a hood attached to the sleeves. She accessorised her look with jewellery from Swiss luxury label Chopard.

Saudi actress and singer Aseel Omran wowed fans with a glitzy maroon Dior dress, while Saudi TV presenter Eleen Suliman opted for a light green dress with voluminous sleeves and a thigh-high slit by Beirut-based label Sara Mrad.

Lebanese actress Razane Jammal also attended the opening ceremony. She wore a white Dior gown embellished around the neckline.

Lebanese singer and actress Maya Diab shut down the red carpet in her black ensemble by Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji. The backless dress, with a daring neckline, featured a high slit that revealed the star’s studded sheer stockings.

Egyptian actress Mona Zaki wowed fans wearing a voluminous multi-colored Zuhair Murad gown. Indian actress Esha Gupta wore a Nicolas Jebran gown. “The stunning @egupta in a sensational white collection dress at Cannes tonight,” the designer shared on Instagram. Netflix’s “Dubai Bling” star Farhana Bodi donned a custom-made lemon-coloured feather gown that featured a big bow on the back and three-meter train by Omani label Atelier Zuhra.