Ahad Raza Mir announces return in another production of ‘Hamlet’

Actor Ahad Raza Mir, a theatre enthusiast, is finally on his way to star in a long-delayed Shakespearean play Hamlet in Canada.

The play was supposed to go live in October 2020 but Covid restrictions delayed their plans. Now, the Yakeen Ka Safar actor has excitedly announced his show’s return.

On Tuesday, Mir took to his Instagram with a poster from his show featuring him in a black shirt and a delicate silver neckpiece.

“After delaying this show for almost 2 years, I am beyond excited to finally make this announcement. I’ll see you on stage, GTA.” he captioned the post. The new production of Hamlet will have five public shows from October 12-18, according to the poster.

The synopsis on the shared image described the play as a “furious and fast-paced Hamlet for our times.”

They introduced Mir as a “Canadian- Pakistani superstar Ahad Raza Mir brings ferocity to this electrifying tale of unhinged vengeance and tainted love.” Haysam Kadri is directing the play.

The description further read, “Premiering at The Rose, this dynamic reimagining by The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth Productions is a thrill for both the purist and modern Shakespearean fans. Do you dare walk the line with our Danish Prince between honourable self-truth and the madness and mayhem only true tragedy can bring?”

We’d happily walk – even run- to see Mir in a Hamlet production yet again!

Back in 2019, the Rose Brampton first announced Mir’s association with a thrilling new production of Hamlet. Mir, who previously became the first brown man to essay the role in Canadian theatre, shared, “Hamlet is a role an actor doesn’t quite get enough of. So I’m very excited to be bringing the show to Brampton and the GTA area.”

In 2019 Mir’s performance in Hamlet: A Ghost Story, at Calgary’s Vertigo Theatre, not only earned him rave reviews but also won him a Betty Mitchell Award for his performance in the Canadian theatre play Hamlet, in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama.