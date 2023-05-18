Saif Ali Khan’s fans cannot get enough of his character in ‘Vikram Vedha’

Crime series fans across the nation found themselves utterly engrossed in the world of “Vikram Vedha,” a gripping crime thriller that showcased the brilliance of Saif Ali Khan in the role of Vikram, a sharp and relentless cop.

The dynamic chemistry between Vikram and Vedha, played by Hrithik Roshan, left audiences craving for more. They yearned to delve deeper into Vikram’s world, to witness his endeavours and unravel the mysteries that lay hidden within his past.

As the final credits rolled, fans took to social media platforms, their voices resonating with enthusiasm and fervent desire. They clamoured for Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram to build his cop universe, where his character could extend beyond the confines of the narrative and embark on new adventures that would captivate and thrill them once again.

News of the fans’ heartfelt plea reached the ears of Saif Ali Khan, who is a shrewd judge of the audience’s pulse.

While the final decision rests with the creators – Gayathri and Pushkar, it is an interesting proposition that has piqued the curiosity of studios and trade insiders.

Meanwhile, fan clubs began crafting an intricate web of interconnected stories, each exploring different facets of Vikram’s life and investigations. From solving high-profile murder cases to uncovering corruption in the city’s political corridors, Vikram’s journey would be filled with suspense, action and emotional depth.

However, what fans truly desire from this cop series is a sense of warmth and camaraderie, akin to what Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh shared with Jitendra Joshi’s Katekar in “Sacred Games.”

Vikram’s cop universe has the potential to transcend the boundaries of the screen, extending into films, spin-offs and even tie-in novels. It can capture the imagination of fans worldwide and give this home-grown story an enduring quality. Audiences from all walks of life are drawn into the gritty world of crime-fighting and given Khan’s fan following, they cheered for Vikram’s victories and empathised with his struggles, making him the perfect person to continue the franchise.