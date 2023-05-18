MAY 9-TYPE PLANNED TRAGIC INCIDENTS WILL NEVER BE ALLOWED AGAIN: Justice, at all costs

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said no one would be allowed to disrespect the Pakistan Army’s shuhada (martyrs) and their monuments.

The Army Chief visited the Sialkot Garrison and laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honour and dignity of the nation, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said, “The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan. The state of Pakistan and the Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their families in very high esteem and continue to honour them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity.” The Shuhada, he added, “are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, government officials and the people of Pakistan.”

The COAS underscored that the recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents would never be allowed again at any cost. He reassured the ranks and files of Armed Forces that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on the Black Day of 9th May would certainly be brought to justice. He appreciated under command formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale and professionalism.

During his interaction with officers and troops, the COAS stressed upon maintaining focus on the Army’s professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges, including propaganda warfare. Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Gujranwala Corps.