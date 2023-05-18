Mazari, Maleeka, Ali Muhammad arrested

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari and Malika Bokhari were on Wednesday arrested again, hours after they were released from custody on Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders. Officials, on the condition of anonymity, told a private TV channel that Mazari had been arrested by women personnel of the Punjab Police under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order. Her daughter, Imaan Mazari, confirmed the arrest of her mother a third time on her Twitter handle and said: “They have taken her again”. Before Mazari’s arrest, her daughter also posted a video showing police officials arriving outside the PTI leader’s residence in the federal capital. Speaking to the media, Imaan said her mother was released earlier on the court’s order but rearrested under Section 4 of the MPO. She said Mazari was released from Adiala Jail yesterday as well only to be taken into the custody the same day. Most of the personnel who came to arrest her were from Punjab police, Imaan said adding that the PTI leader had to appear in the IHC tomorrow (Thursday).

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred the authorities from arresting Mazari and PTI Senator Falak Naz Chitrali. The court had also stopped authorities from further investigating the two politicians when they appeared before the judge hearing a plea seeking relief from further arrest. “No further investigation is needed from Falak Naz and Shireen Mazari,” the judge remarked.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari was also arrested again after she was released from jail. The IHC had earlier ordered the release of Bokhari. However, the Punjab Police rearrested Malika hours after her release. According to police sources, Bokhari was arrested from outside Adiala Jail and the police shifted took her to an unknown location. Likewise, PTI leader Ali Mohammad Khan was also arrested again outside the district jail in Jhelum. Punjab police officials took Ali Muhammad Khan into custody and shifted him to an unknown location after he was released on the orders of the IHC. The Sindh government on Wednesday night decided to move Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi to Jacobabad jail immediately after his house arrest orders were withdrawn.