Nawaz flays double standards in justice system

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday criticised “double standards” in the justice system, saying a system that “prioritizes corruption over integrity” could not command public respect. Nawaz Sharif, in a tweet, said on one hand he was disqualified for not receiving a salary of mere few thousand Dirhams from his son, and then thrown in jail. On the other, a “proven corrupt” was given the certificate of “Sadiq and Ameen” (righteous and honest).

“Those giving punishment to us are embracing the individual involved in the massive embezzlement of Rs 60 billion. Who will respect such justice system?” he asked.