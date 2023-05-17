The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

“The intelligence report that has come is very alarming,” said Mir.

“That is why the PTI leadership is being requested […] that handover these terrorists. The Punjab interim government is giving the PTI leadership 24 hours to hand over the terrorists, who were involved in attacks on military installations and are seeking refuge in Zaman Park, to Punjab police,” Aamir Mir also said.

On May 9th, violent protests were triggered in Pakistan after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Clashes erupted between protestors and the police authorities which also resulted in attacks on state and military property, for instance, the GHQ. The protestors even set fire to the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar and the Corp Commander House in Lahore.