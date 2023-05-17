Hania puzzles fans with enigmatic post on Imran Khan’s speech

Hania Aamir, a lively and mischievous actress, has sparked intrigue and confusion among her fans with her recent Instagram post.

In the post, she shared a picture of herself with her close friend Nayel, who is the son of renowned director Wajahat Rauf. However, it wasn’t the photo that grabbed attention but rather the accompanying audio clip.

Hania asked a peculiar question to her fans, leaving them puzzled – ‘Kya log choontiyan hai?’ The audio clip was taken out of context from a speech by Imran Khan, the Chairman of PTI, where he asked, ‘Kya log choontiyan hai?’ meaning ‘Are people ants?’ This unexpected choice of audio left fans scratching their heads and speculating about the meaning behind Hania’s cryptic post. Known for her spontaneity and playful nature on social media, Hania often keeps her followers guessing. However, this particular post seemed to strike a chord, as fans eagerly awaited further clarification or explanation from the actress.

Hania Aamir has established herself as one of the leading names in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Her charming personality and beautiful looks have made her a household name, and she has gained popularity through her roles in several successful drama serials. Currently, she is captivating audiences with her performance in the drama serial ‘Pyaar Hua Tha.’ Aside from her acting talent, Hania is also admired as a style icon, known for her adorable looks and flawless beauty.