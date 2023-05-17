Sofia Richie’s wedding and Met Gala drive 229% surge in mini wedding dress searches

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘mini wedding dress’ and ‘mini bridal dress’ exploded by 229 percent and 423 percent after white minidresses were seen on Sofia Richie at her wedding and Jennie Kim at the Met Gala. A new finding by fashion experts Karen Millen reveals that online interest in mini wedding dresses more than doubled the average volume in May after Sofia Richie’s wedding and bridal looks were worn by celebrities at the Met Gala, reflecting an unprecedented spike in searches as the mini bridal looks worn inspired brides-to-be for their big day. At one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, Sofia Richie wore a bespoke 1990s Chanel minidress for her reception inspired by a 1993 design worn by Claudia Schiffer. Bridal wear was a key trend at this year’s Met Gala, worn by many celebrities on the red carpet for this year’s theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Online searches for ‘white dress’ shot up by 163 percent, rising to a five-year high, as white gowns trended this year. Chanel was one of the main labels to appear on celebrities this year. Dua Lipa wore a Chanel 1992 tweed wedding gown. Gisele Bündchen wore a vintage Chanel wedding dress and feathered cape, her first Met Gala appearance since divorcing Tom Brady. Blackpink’s Jennie Kim appeared in a white Chanel minidress, causing searches for ‘white minidress’ to soar by 564 percent. Afterward, searches for ‘Chanel wedding dress’ skyrocketed by 1,110 percent. A spokesperson for Karen Millen commented on the findings: “Wedding dresses never fail to capture our attention, and this year’s Met Gala theme ensured that bridal wear was front and centre, in honour of Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel brides.