Gauahar Khan shares first picture with new-born son

Actor Gauahar Khan penned a note a day after Mother’s Day and shared the first picture with her newborn baby. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Gauahar said that she didn’t have the energy to be ‘glammed up for my first post as a mother’. In the no-makeup close-up selfie, Gauahar held her baby in her arms and smiled for the camera.

The infant had his back to the camera and rested his head on his mother’s shoulder. A printed cream-coloured blanket was wrapped around him. Sharing the picture, she captioned the post, “So it’s past 12 am, past 1 day of my first Mother’s Day as a new mom, and yes I didn’t have the energy to be glammed up for my first post as a Mother too, but boy, am I grateful!!!!!!! Alhamdulillah, for everything and everyone who made it sooooooooooo special for me.”

“Just holding my baby is my best gift from Allah! Allahumma baarik fihi. (red heart, raising hands and palms up together emojis). Every year I wrote a post for all the mothers who have impacted my life, but the most special thing about 2023 Mother’s Day for me was my Mom wishing me Happy Mother’s Day beta!” She also added the hashtags–circle of life, no filter and love.

Reacting to the post, Sameera Reddy said, “That is a real mom glowing face right there! Gorgeous! Congratulations.” Teejay Sidhu wrote, “Happy first Mother’s Day, my dearest G!” A person wrote, “Hey Gauhar! I have always loved you and admired you…have seen you since the beginning of your career …. Yes indeed becoming a mother completes you and am sure you are having the best feeling…This is Joyeeta…your journalist friend.” She replied, “Hey Joyeeta! So kind of you, thank you and god bless you. Hope you are well.”

Last week, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child. Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared a post and announced the news. “Allahumma baarik fihi,” she captioned the post. Her post read, “It’s a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love. In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video. The fun video read, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”