Keanu Reeves shares rare insight into relationship with Alexandra

You’re going to want to speed on over and read about the sweet moment Keanu Reeves recently shared with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The John Wick star, 58, told the story after he was asked about his last moment of bliss.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” he recently told People. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.” The memory offered rare insight into Reeves and Grant’s relationship. After all, the actor and the artist have kept much of their romance private. In fact, they’ve been photographed together at only a handful of public events, the most recent being Los Angeles’ 2022 MOCA Gala in June. And Grant will never forget how she and Reeves made headlines after they walked the red carpet hand in hand at LACMA’s Art + Film Gala in November 2019. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she recalled to Vogue in March 2020. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'”

While the internet was just learning of Reeves and Grant’s romance, her friend Jennifer Tilly suggested they’d been a couple for a while. “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him,” the actress told Page Six in February 2020. “It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.” It’s unclear when exactly Reeves and Grant started dating. However, the two go way back. They collaborated on the 2011 book Ode to Happiness and on the 2016 series Shadows. And it looks like they’re happy keeping their romance more low-key. “I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Tilly continued at the time.