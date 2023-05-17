Archer ruled out for summer with recurrence of elbow injury

LONDON: Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the English summer, including the Ashes, after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed a recurrence of the stress fracture in his right elbow. Concerns about Archer’s fitness were raised earlier this month when he flew home early from his IPL stint with Mumbai Indians, having already taken time out of the tournament to visit a specialist in Belgium. Prior to his comeback for England in South Africa earlier this year, he had not played for the country in almost two years, following a succession of elbow and back problems. And now, it has been confirmed that he will miss out on the entirety of this summer’s Ashes campaign, which begins at Edgbaston on June 16, and concludes six weeks later at the Kia Oval. England still harbour hopes, however, that he could yet be fit to help defend their 50-over World Cup title, when the tournament begins in India in October.