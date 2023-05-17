Gold price In Pakistan Today 17 May 2023

Gold price in Pakistan today on 17 May 2023 is being sold for Rs. 200017 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 233300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price In Pakistan, 17 May 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 233,300 Rs 213,857 Rs 204,137 Rs 174,975 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 200,017 Rs 183,348 Rs 175,015 Rs 150,013 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 20,002 Rs 18,335 Rs 17,502 Rs 15,001 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 567,041 Rs 519,785 Rs 496,161 Rs 425,280

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.