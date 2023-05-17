People determined to uphold rule of law: Imran: Regime acting like Genghis Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged his supporters to prepare for his upcoming call for “peaceful protests” aimed at achieving “true independence” in the country.

In a video message released on Tuesday, the former prime minister expressed deep concern over what he called the widespread human rights violations taking place across Pakistan.

He denounced the gross violation of fundamental rights, with peaceful protesters, including women and children, being allegedly subjected to torture.

Imran Khan further highlighted the destruction of ordinary citizens’ homes, which was being widely publicised through electronic and social media channels to spread fear among the masses.

Drawing an analogy to the founder of the Mongol Empire, Genghis Khan, the PTI chief pointed out that whenever he conquered a city, he would inflict significant casualties while sparing a few individuals to relay the message of his ruthlessness, leading others to surrender without resistance. Imran Khan argued that a similar strategy was being employed in Pakistan today. Citizens were being unlawfully detained, subjected to torture, and their properties were being damaged, all of which were being broadcasted on television and social media platforms to intimidate the public.

Imran Khan emphasised that there was no precedence in the country’s history where women faced such humiliation and torture as they were currently enduring. He lamented that people were being abducted and arrested on the streets to deter ‘peaceful’ demonstrations, denying them their fundamental right.

He declared that the nation must recognise that it was time to fight for “true independence” and be prepared to make sacrifices.

Highlighting the nation’s resolve, Imran Khan stressed that they would not accept slavery and the “prevailing fascism in the country”.

The people he said were determined to uphold the constitution, the rule of law, and the supremacy of the judiciary. He demanded freedom from the current government, which he referred to as a group of thieves, and emphasised the need for free and fair elections that would ensure genuine public representation.

Imran Khan called on the nation to shatter the idols of fear and stand up for their fundamental rights and the supremacy of the constitution.