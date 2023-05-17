IHC bars arrest of Fawad till today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry’s two-day protective bail in all cases and barred the authorities from arresting him from within the limits of the federal capital till today (Wednesday).

Earlier in the day, the former information minister shortly after being released on bail rushed back to the court to evade the possible arrest as the police made a move to detain Fawad as he was leaving the IHC.

After securing bail from IHC, Fawad had just sat in his car and had barely moved when he saw Anti-Terrorist Squad personnel moving towards him.

As soon as he saw the cops moving towards him the PTI leader ran out of his car and into the premises of the IHC to evade arrest. He is currently back in the court room along with his lawyers.

Interestingly, the police made a move to arrest the PTI leader despite him submitting an undertaking in the IHC of not violating the section 144 and taking part in protests.

Subsequently, IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the PTI leader’s petition seeking protective bail in all cases. The court had sought details of the case from the advocate general, who informed the court that two cases were registered against the PTI leader.

The IHC accepted Fawad’s bail petition and ordered the authorities concerned to send a copy of the verdict to the Islamabad police chief via “special messenger”.

Asad Umar’s medical examination ordered

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the authorities to conduct a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition of the wife of the former federal minister. Advocate Amna Ali appeared in court on behalf of Mr Umar and said the PTI stalwart’s family was not being allowed to visit him. “It is Asad Umar’s constitutional right to meet his family. Asad Umar is not even allowed to meet lawyers”, Ms. Ali added. After that, the court allowed Mr Umar’s family and lawyers to meet him. Regarding the medical examination of Mr Umar, the court remarked, “If necessary, the medical examination of Asad Umar will be conducted by expert doctors along with jail doctors”.

Asad Qaiser gets protective bail: The PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser was granted protective bail in two cases related to terrorism on Tuesday.

The cases were heard at the Islamabad High Court, where a two-member bench, led by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, presided over the proceedings.

During the court session, arguments were presented by the involved parties. After careful consideration, the Islamabad High Court decided to grant protective bail to Asad Qaiser, who previously served as the speaker of the National Assembly. Consequently, the court also issued an order prohibiting the police from arresting Mr Qaiser. In addition, the court directed him to submit bail bonds worth Rs5,000.

Mehmoodur Rasheed sent on remand: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on two-day physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (The Corps Commander House).

Earlier, the police produced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security. The investigation officer submitted that the PTI leader was involved in attacking the Jinnah House. He pleaded with the court for granting physical remand of the PTI leader for investigations and recovery. At this, the court handed over Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on two-day physical remand and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term, May 18. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (The Corps Commander House) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.