PAF contingent lands back after Anatolian Eagle-2023

The contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) landed back on Tuesday at an operational air base of PAF after successful participation in International Flight Tactical Exercise Anatolian Eagle-2023 held at Konya, Turkiye.

Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Pakistan Air Force, witnessed the closing ceremony of the exercise and appreciated the efforts of the PAF contingent for making the exercise a great success, a PAF news release said. He also lauded the PAF air and ground crew for the smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise which was aimed at validating interoperability in the face of realistic contemporary air combat scenarios.

While interacting with the combat crew he said, “The existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare calls for an enhanced partnership between Pakistan and friendly countries. International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in the security environment and such exercises provide an opportunity to enhance interoperability in the face of shared challenges”. The Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) congratulated the Turkish Air Force on the culmination of yet another successful international air exercise.