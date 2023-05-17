ANF seizes drugs worth $39,12m

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2140.909 Kg Drugs, worth US$ 39.129 Million internationally. Arrested 17 persons including 1 woman and impounded 7 vehicles while conducting 22 counter narcotics operations throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised 1529 Kg Opium, 12.709 Kg Heroin, 551.400 Kg Hashish, 30.900 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 2.830 Kg Amphetamine, 6 Gram Cocaine, 13 Kg Xanax Tabs (57700 x Tabs), 1 Kg Clonazepam Tabs (5500 x Tabs) and 64 Gram Weed.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1908.09 Kg Drugs in 5 operations while arrested two persons involved in drugs smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 1529 Kg Opium, 10.990 Kg Heroin, 366 Kg Hashish, 0.900 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.200 Kg Amphetamine. ANF Punjab recovered 15.349 Kg Drugs in 6 operations while arrested five persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.719 Kg Heroin, 12 Kg Hashish and 1.630 Amphetamine. ANF KPK recovered 120.200 Kg Drugs in 4 operations while arrested five persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 120.200 Kg Hashish.

ANF Sindh recovered 96.200 Kg Drugs in 4 operations while arrested five persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 53.200 Kg Hashish, 30 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), and 13 Kg Xanax Tabs (57700 x Tabs). ANF North recovered 1.07 Kg drugs in 3 operations and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1 Kg Clonazepam Tabs (5500 x Tabs), 06 Gram Cocaine and 64 Gram Weed. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.