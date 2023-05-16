CJ Bandial speaks about his ‘good to see you’ remarks amid outrage

Umar Ata Bandial, Pakistan’s Chief Justice, has clarified his remark about Imran Khan, which sparked outrage from the political establishment, including the Prime Minister.

As the ruling coalition questioned the country’s top judge’s bias, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial clarified his greeting during a case hearing on Tuesday.

During today’s hearing, Justice Bandial said ‘Good to see you’ to lawyer Asghar Sabzwari, the same greetings that triggered some coalition government politicians. “Good to see you. “You have come to my court after a long time,” CJP said, adding that he greets everyone with pleasantries, but that I had been chastised for doing so.

According to the top judge, everyone must have strong moral values and ethics.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in the Supreme Court last week to appeal his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, and when he approached the rostrum, Justice Bandial greeted him with, “Good to see you.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and others condemned the Supreme Court Chief Justice’s remarks.