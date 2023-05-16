Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri bought Mannat when they had “Not Too Much Money.”

On Monday night in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan presented his wife Gauri Khan’s coffee table book My Life in Design. Gauri Khan’s foray into design began with none other than her own home in Bandra, Mumbai, the star couple revealed while interacting with the media at the launch event. The book’s foreword, written by Shah Rukh Khan, describes how the couple initially purchased a bungalow for themselves but were unable to furnish it due to a lack of funds. They had scheduled a meeting with a designer, he continued, but soon discovered that his fees would be out of their price range.

He told the media, “We had not too much money, as soon as we mustered up some money, we said we have to buy a bungalow. We managed to buy it, which was one thing but then we had to rebuild it because it was kind of broken. And then we didn’t have money to furnish it. And of course, we called upon one designer but the lunch that he served us telling us how we should design the house, was more than the salary I used to earn in a month. We were like, this guy will charge us a lot so how do we do this house now? Then the only person to turn to was, I said listen, Gauri, why don’t you become the designer of the house? So actually, Mannat started like that. So whatever money we earned over the years, we kept on buying small things for the house.”

Take a look at some of the pictures from last night:

He concluded by saying, “She started with that whole aspect and now has gone on to design any and everything that we buy in the house.”

Addressing the media, the Pathaan actor also left a message for all, especially youngsters, to never let go of their dream to be creative. He said, “For about 23-24 years of our married life, we were just so busy setting down in Mumbai that Gauri never realized there was an aspect of hers, that she needed to give vent to. This book stands for all that. To all the youngsters, all the people who miss out on the dream of their life to be creative, you can start at any age.”

After blurting out that his wife Gauri started her career in her “mid-forties,” the actor let his wit get the better of him as he jokingly said, “She is 37 now, in our family, we age backwards.”

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh jointly unveiled the book at the launch. The pair, who were dressed identically in black, also posed for pictures holding the book. Exclusive images of the Khan family, including Shah Rukh and their three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, are featured in the book My Life in Design, which follows Gauri Khan’s career as a fashion designer. Unpublished photographs of their Mannat home in Bandra are also included in the book.