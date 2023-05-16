Jubin Nautiyal trolled over cover of ‘Kahani suno’

Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal is being brutally trolled after a video of his painful cover of Kaifi Khalil’s hit song ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ went viral.

Jubin Nautiyal, known for copying Pakistani songs, shared a video of him performing his rendition of ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ at his concert. His performance did not sit well with social media, which harshly criticized him.

Several users stated that they want to hear the song only in Kaifi Khalil’s voice whereas a user asked whether the Indian artist could compose an original song or not.

Moreover, a third stated that Jubin Nautiyal cannot sing with the same feeling as Kaifi Khalil.

It is to be noted that many singers have come up with their version of Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper.

His hit number got a rendition from Aima Baig. It got recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, OST for ARY Digital’s same-titled serial.

As mentioned before, Jubin Nautiyal has copied several Pakistani melodies in the past. Earlier, he came under fire for blatantly copying one of legendary qawwali NFAK’s qawwalis without giving him credit.

Jubin Nautiyal plagiarized the Pakistani legend’s famous qawwali titled “Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai”. The video featured Indian singer and model Mouni Roy.

The lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. The music has been composed by Meet Bros.