‘Don 3’ in scripting stage: producer

The third film of the Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Don’ franchise is in its scripting stage, confirmed the producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

In the latest interview with an Indian news agency, film producer Sidhwani teased that the highly-anticipated ‘Don 3’ is currently being penned by his partner, and Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, however, he is not aware of the plot details.

Speaking about the film, he said, “Till my partner finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script” “Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don.”

It is pertinent to mention that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment got the rights to remake the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1978 title ‘Don’.

They released the first film titled ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again’ in 2006 with Shahrukh Khan in the lead role, while the second film in the franchise, ‘Don: The King is Back’ came out in 2011. Both the movies were helmed by Farhan Akhtar and their banner bankrolled the blockbuster projects.

The threequel of the action-thriller flick was confirmed back in 2018. “It will happen sooner than you know as we have started working on the script and the story,” the duo had said.

It was earlier reported that the next film in the franchise will be called ‘Don: The Final Chapter’, however, there is no confirmation on the same as yet.