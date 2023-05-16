Sarah Khan breaks the Internet with latest picture

Sarah Khan’s latest picture is going viral on the social media application Instagram. Sara Khan, the wife of singer Falak Shabir, was wearing a pink velvet shirt in the viral picture. She used a heart emoji as the caption.

Her latest post has at least 280,243 likes. Instagrammers praised her looks and pictures with their heartwarming comments.

A user wrote, “Aap bhut cute ho (You are very cute)”. A second stated, “Bahut khubsurat pic (A very beautiful picture)”.

With 10.5 million Instagram followers, she is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the visual-sharing platform. She treats her fans to captivating pictures and videos of herself and her professional endeavours. Moreover, she posts clicks of herself with her husband Falak Shabir and their daughter Alyana Falak.

It is worth mentioning here that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020.

They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak, the following year.