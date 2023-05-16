Wahaj Ali gets injured during ‘Tere Bin’ shoot

Subhan Awan, who played the role of Rohail in popular drama ‘Tere Bin’, told about the cake scene of Meerab’s birthday in the drama that Murtasim’s finger was actually injured and started bleeding during the shoot.

Every scene of the drama ‘Tere Bin’ is popular among the public, but in the early episodes of the drama, the birthday party of Meerab was organised by Rohail in which he was about to express his feelings for Meerab but in the meantime Murtasim reaches there and takes Meereb away from the ceremony before Rohail expresses.

In the viral scene, it was shown that when Rohail stops Murtasim from taking Meereb, Murtasim gets angry and puts a knife on Rohail’s throat.

This scene of the drama went viral, while talking about it, Subhan Awan said the knife used for the scene was so sharp that actor Wahaj Ali got a cut on his finger which started bleeding.

He said that due to the deep cut, the bleeding was not stopping, after first aid was provided to the actor. That was the reason why we threw away the knife and the normal knife was kept,” he added.